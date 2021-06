WEB EXTRA: Gianna Floyd Says 'I Miss You, And I Love You' To Dad George Floyd In Victim Impact Statement

George Floyd’s daughter Gianna gave a victim impact statement at former police officer Derek Chauvin’s sentencing in Minneapolis on Friday (6/25).

In a video message, the seven-year-old said if she could speak to her dad, she would tell him: “I miss you, and I love you."