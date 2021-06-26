Mentally disabled old lady rescued from a deep well in India

The incident happened in Pannikundu, a village in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu state.

A mentally disabled old lady in India was rescued from a deep well she had fallen into, on Thursday 24 June.

The local fire and rescue department were called to rescue the grammy and rushed to the spot.

A few members of the team went into the well, with the help of rope ladder.

Then 60-year-old lady was then put in a harness tied to a rope, with which she was lifted out of the well.

Reports said the well was around 35 feet (10m) deep.