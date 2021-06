An inside look at how the first Covid-era cruise prepared to set sail

The first cruise ship is set sail from a U.S. port since the CDC brought the industry to a halt more than 15 months ago with a no-sail order that was ultimately extended a number of times.

CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta gets an exclusive early look at the procedures and safety features in place to make cruising in the Covid-19 era possible.