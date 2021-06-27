Freedom to Dance rally outside BBC HQ on weekend of London protest

In the latest of a number of protests in London this weekend, thousands of ravers gathered outside the BBC’s HQ for a ‘Freedom to Dance’ rally on Sunday 27 June.

In the latest of a number of protests in London this weekend, thousands of ravers gathered outside the BBC’s HQ for a ‘Freedom to Dance’ rally on Sunday 27 June.

Organisers complain that the UK’s Covid restrictions on nightlife and music events have devastated a vast industry.

They are concerned that plans to reopen the UK fully in a few weeks might be postponed or reversed later, as has happened before.

DJs are also performing at the march, which is moving through central London.

The BBC’s central London headquarters has become a common gathering point for protests since the broadcaster moved most of its staff there between 2012 and 2013, from a more inconvenient location outside the city centre.