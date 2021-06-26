'Freedom rally' in London against coronavirus restrictions

A so-called 'freedom rally' was held in central London on Saturday 26 June, against coronavirus restrictions in the country.

Crowds of protesters were seen walking along Oxford street at around 2pm local time, viewed from the fourth floor of upmarket department store Selfridges.

Police said they arrested 12 people in advance of the protest in order to prevent criminal activity.

There are a number of such protests expected in London this weekend, alongside other protests about a variety of different topics, including climate change and Palestinian rights.