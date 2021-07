Adar Poonawalla assures Covidshield-vaccinated Indians facing issues with EU travel| Oneindia News

Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla tweeted Monday to reassure Covishield-vaccinated Indians facing issues with travel to the European Union - in light of the EU's new 'vaccine passport' scheme not recognising the drug.

Poonawalla said he had taken this up at the highest levels" and that he hoped the matter would be resolved soon.

#AdarPoonawalla #Covidshield #EUTravel