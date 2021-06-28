Efforts Underway To Keep Up Mental Health Of All Those Involved In Condo Collapse

9 now confirmed dead after Surfside condo collapse
WPTV News | West Palm Beach
As search-and-rescue efforts continue at the site of the Surfside condominium collapse, a total of nine people are confirmed dead..
As search-and-rescue efforts continue at the site of the Surfside condominium collapse, a total of nine people are confirmed dead..
Rescue crews near Miami searched through tons of rubble on Thursday for anyone who may have survived the predawn collapse of part..
Miami-Dade fire rescue chief Andy Alvarez got emotional during a CNN interview Friday talking about the efforts underway to save..