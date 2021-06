Schools asked to prepare for daily Covid testing

Schools Minister Nick Gibb has said secondary schools in England have been asked to prepare for on-site testing of pupils, as the government looks at replacing self-isolation rules with daily testing in the autumn.

It comes amid concerns about the rising number of children being asked to quarantine because of cases identified in their school bubbles.

Report by Buseld.

