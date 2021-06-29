Jagdeep Dhankar must resign, says Vineet Narain | Jain Hawala scam | Mamata Banerjee | Oneindia News

Noted journalist and anti-corruption activist, Vineet Narain said that the Bengal Governor should resign on moral grounds; India has the highest fuel rates among its neighbouring nations and the prices are likely to climb further as global oil rates consolidate; Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is reported to be around 90% effective against the Delta variant; Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut Uddhav Thackeray still shares a very strong bond with the PM that is separate from politics.

