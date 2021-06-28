West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee calls Governor Dhankar 'corrupt'|Oneindia News

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday launched a stream of attacks on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and called him a "corrupt" man whose name was in the chargesheet of Jain Hawala case.

Twitter may face government action for carrying a wrong map of India, which shows Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as a separate country.

The finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced eight new schemes to boost the economy.

A sero survey conducted by the BMC has indicated that 50 per cent of children in a healthcare setting in Mumbai have Covid antibodies.

The T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in India later this year, is set to be held in the United Arab Emirates.

