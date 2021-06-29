The founders of Philadelphia International Records look back at 50 years of Philly Soul

This Black Music Appreciation Month, Fast Company’s KC Ifeanyi spoke with Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff—the innovative founders of Philadelphia International Records.

As Gamble and Huff celebrate the 50th anniversary of PIR, the two explain the importance of their label and how they created that signature Philly Soul sound.

KC also caught up with Dr. Mark Anthony Neal, professor of African and African American Studies at Duke University, and Philly legend DJ Jazzy Jeff on how PIR has impacted their lives and careers.