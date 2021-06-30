Private hospitals’ vaccine orders only via CoWin from July 1; Govt caps vaccine stock |Oneindia News

Yesterday, the government declared that private hospitals must route Covid vaccine orders via the CoWIN app; Today, the Supreme Court ruled that the Centre must pay compensation to the family of those who died due to Covid-19; Today, the Brazilian government announced the suspension of the Covaxin contract with India; Several markets in East Delhi have been ordered to remain shut till June 5 for crowding and not being able to follow social distancing norms. #CoWin #CovidVaccine #ExGratia