Nearly blind judoka Shugaa Nashwan wants to compete for Germany at Tokyo Paralympics | Oneindia News

Shugaa Nashwan has a goal: The nearly blind judoka wants to compete for Germany at the Tokyo Paralympics.

The plan has been thwarted by the pandemic for the time being.

Now Shugaa is aiming to host his own Olympics in his family's home country, Yemen.

The journey into the middle of a war zone could be dangerous -- a journey for peace in 2020.

Sports Life reporter Thomas Klein tells Shugaa's story.

#ShugaaNashwan #Judo #Sports