Support for Biden erodes among Democrats -poll

U.S. President Joe Biden has seen his approval ratings erode, mainly among his fellow Democrats and particularly around his handling of the economy.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll out Wednesday found 48 percent of respondents said they approved of Biden’s handling of the economy, which is down 4 points from a similar survey in April.

Among Democrats, 78% said they approved of Biden's economic agenda, down 7 points from April.

The number of Democrats who disapproved of his economic plan rose 6 points to 15%.

The national opinion poll conducted in June shows Biden still enjoys higher approval than his Republican predecessor Donald Trump ever did.

55% of adults praise Biden's performance in office and 65% like his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

At this point four years ago, about 36% of adults approved of Trump.

However, the economy has replaced healthcare and disease as a top concern, with nearly a quarter of adults who were polled calling it the most important problem.

A majority of Americans are worried about rising living costs, and the public is almost evenly split over how much the government should do to make things better, according to the poll.

The eroding support for Biden coincides with Democrats struggling to pass major parts of his agenda in Congress.

They failed this month to generate enough support for federal voting rights legislation, and the future of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan is still in flux after months of negotiations with Republicans.