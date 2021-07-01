'Sunny with a small chance of crane': Workman uses crane to disrupt sunbather's tanning plans

A crane operator on Clearwater Beach, Florida, managed to disrupt one sunbather's tanning plans in hilarious fashion.

A crane operator on Clearwater Beach, Florida, managed to disrupt one sunbather's tanning plans in hilarious fashion.

Marshall West filmed as he slowly moved the crane so it blocked the sunlight that the sunbather was sitting in.

"I operate a construction crane on the beach in Florida and I have visitors who are on vacation and near the site.

Apparently, the guy was asleep getting his tan on or he would have made some noise," West said.

One of the comments on his video read: "Weather forecast: Mostly sunny with a chance of crane." This footage was filmed in May 2019.