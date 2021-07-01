Britney Spears' request for removal of her father as co-conservator denied by Court | Oneindia News
Britney Spears' request for removal of her father as co-conservator denied by Court | Oneindia News

Despite Britney Spears' moving testimony last week, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge denied a request from the singer's lawyer to have Jamie Spears dropped as his daughter''s co-conservator.

#BritneySpears #JamieSpears #FreeBritney