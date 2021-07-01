Britney Spears’ Request To Remove Father From Conservatorship Is Denied Again

Britney Spears’ Request , To Remove Father From Conservatorship, Is Denied Again.

Judge Brenda Penny has denied a months-old request filed by Spears’ attorney, Samuel Ingham III, to remove Jamie Spears as her sole conservator.

The conservator’s request to suspend James P.

Spears immediately ... is denied without prejudice.

, Via court documents.

The decision follows Britney's 24-minute testimony in which she told the judge the conservatorship was “abusive.”.

This is the second time Judge Penny has denied Britney's request to remove her father as the sole conservator.

Ingham previously filed a request in November of last year, which was also dismissed