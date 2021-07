This pregnant 17-year-old was killed by her partner. Hear from her father

In May of 2011 Turkey was the first signatory to the Istanbul Convention, a treaty accepted as the gold standard to protect women from violence and femicide.

Nearly a decade later the government withdrew, claiming its updates laws protected women sufficiently.

CNN’s Arwa Damon spoke to a brokenhearted father whose 17 year-old, five month pregnant daughter was stabbed more than a dozen times by her husband.