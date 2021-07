Honor your losses from 2020 and share your hopes for 2021 at Valley of the Moon

THERE'S A MAGICAL PLACE TUCKEDAWAY IN MIDTOWN 17:26:21-26:25JENNIFER SUNSHINE PRESIDENT OFTHE NONPROFIT THAT OPERATESVALLEY OF THE MOON "VALLEY OFTHE MOON HAS BEEN A PLACE OFKINDNESS FOR 98 YEARS." APLACE THE PANDEMIC SHUT DOWNBUT NOW THE VALLEY OF THE MOONIS WORKING ON A SPECIAL ARTHEALING PROJECT TO HONOR OURLOSSES DURING 202017:24:40-24:51 JENNIFER "SOWERE HAVING EVERYONE PLACE ONA RIVER ROCK SOMETHING THEYLOST IN 2020 SO IT COULD BE APERSON THEY LOST IT COULD BESOMETHING LIKE TIME WITH MYFRIENDS." THAT WILL BE THISSATURDAY.

THEN ON SUNDAY THE FOCUS WILL BE ON HOPE. JENNIFER "WE'RE GOING TO BE GOING AHEAD AND PLACING SOMETHING ON THERE WE'RE DARING TO HOPE FOR LIKE IT COULD BE HAVING A BIRTHDAY PARTY THIS YEAR OR IT COULD JUST BE TIME WITH MY NANA." EVERY HOPE FOR THIS YEAR WILL GO ON THE BANKS OF THE RIVER WHERE MORE THAN 100 FAIRY HOUSES ARE READY FOR SOME MAGIC JENNIFER "SO THE GIRL SCOUTS OF TROOP 1977 DECIDED THAT THEY WERE GOING TO HELP US BY MAKING FAIRY HOUSES." HELEN, GIRL SCOUT "I HOPE THAT THE BIRDHOUSES AND EVERYTHING MAKE AT LEAST PERSONS DAY A LITTLE BIT BETTER." AND JENNIFER HOPES FAMILIES STOP BY TO TAKE IT ALL IN JENNIFER "LIVE IN THE MOMENT BOTH TO HONOR THEIR LOSSES AND ALSO TO DARE TO HOPE FOR THE FUTURE." A FUTURE FILLED WITH FAIRIES. THE WEEKEND EVENTS ARE FREE BUT VALLEY OF THE MOON SAYS PLEASE RESERVE A TICKET.

THE VALLEY OFTHE MOON DOES PROVIDE FREEFAMILY OUTINGS.