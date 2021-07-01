Stuart Hogg to seek advice from Alun Wyn Jones before leading Lions

Stuart Hogg will seek advice from Alun Wyn Jones ahead of Saturday’s clash with the Sigma Lions after being named British and Irish Lions captain for the first fixture on South African soil.Jones was ruled out of the tour by a dislocated shoulder and while Conor Murray has been appointed as his permanent replacement, it is Hogg who leads the Lions into their Johannesburg opener.A rollercoaster end to the club season saw Hogg demoted to the bench in the closing stages of Exeter’s Gallagher Premiership title push, but the Scotland skipper is now thrust into the Lions starting XV at the earliest opportunity.