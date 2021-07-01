Weather, Mickelson, DeChambeau make headlines during Rocket Mortgage Classic first round

Inclement weather, Phil Mickelson, and Bryson DeChambeau all made headlines during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Brad Galli reports from Detroit Golf Club.
Inclement weather, Phil Mickelson, and Bryson DeChambeau all made headlines during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Brad Galli reports from Detroit Golf Club.
Defending Rocket Mortgage Classic champion Bryson DeChambeau discusses the competition level heading into Thursday's first round.
A top-10 bag in the world is now up for grabs for the rest of 2021