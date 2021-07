Drone enters Indian High Commission in Islamabad, India lodges strong protest | Oneindia News

A drone was spotted inside the Indian High Commision in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Sunday.

India strongly objected to this security breach; An Army jawan was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said; A 22-year-old engineer was found dead inside the campus of IIT Madras in Chennai this morning in a suspected case of suicide.

All this and more news at 2 PM.

#Drone #Islamabad #IITMadras