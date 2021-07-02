America’s labor market is still far from being back to normal - down 6.8 million jobs compared with February 2020.
CNN’s Christine Romans reports.
The US economy added 850,000 jobs in June, a better-than-anticipated reading. Stocks extended their rally to record highs.
In an encouraging burst of hiring, America's employers added 850,000 jobs in June, well above the average of the previous three..