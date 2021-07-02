‘Wurst’ is behind us in UK-EU ‘sausage war’ – Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has suggested that the post-Brexit dispute over chilled meats heading to Northern Ireland from Britain will improve following a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.The German leader said she and the British Prime Minister discussed the implementation of Brexit’s contentious Northern Ireland protocol, and she expressed optimism that “pragmatic solutions” can be reached.The two leader appeared at a joint press conference during Mrs Merkel’s visit to Chequers.