Gareth Southgate: It would be an insult to Ukraine to rest booked players

Gareth Southgate insists it would be an “insult” to Ukraine to plan beyond Saturday’s Euro 2020 quarter-final by resting the four England players who are a booking away from missing a potential last-four date.Harry Maguire, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice and Phil Foden risk being suspended for a possible semi-final clash against Denmark or the Czech Republic at Wembley, if they pick up a caution at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday night.Bookings are wiped after the quarter-final stage and Roma manager Jose Mourinho said the quartet should be rested against Ukraine on Saturday to avoid any suspension for the semi-final.
Gareth Southgate believes playing away from Wembley could help England
Belfast Telegraph
Gareth Southgate believes going on the road will help rather than hinder as England look to take another step towards reaching..