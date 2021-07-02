Gareth Southgate: It would be an insult to Ukraine to rest booked players

Gareth Southgate insists it would be an “insult” to Ukraine to plan beyond Saturday’s Euro 2020 quarter-final by resting the four England players who are a booking away from missing a potential last-four date.Harry Maguire, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice and Phil Foden risk being suspended for a possible semi-final clash against Denmark or the Czech Republic at Wembley, if they pick up a caution at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday night.Bookings are wiped after the quarter-final stage and Roma manager Jose Mourinho said the quartet should be rested against Ukraine on Saturday to avoid any suspension for the semi-final.