Covaxin is 77.8% effective against Covid-19, claims Bharat Biotech: Details | Oneindia News

Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech has claimed that the vaccine is 77.8% effective overall against Covid-19 after analysing results for its phase 3 trials.

Bharat Biotech also claimed that Covaxin provides 65.2% protection against the Delta strain, which was a main driving factor behind India's second wave and is currently the most dominant coronavirus variant in India.

