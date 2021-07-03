IAF chief versus CDS Rawat: Air force does not play only 'supporting role' | Oneindia News

General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff, described the Air Force as a 'support arm' but IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria disagreed, saying 'airpower has a huge role; Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat resigned late on Friday night, prompting the BJP to call a legislative team meet to choose next chief; Facebook 'actioned' over 30 million content pieces across 10 violation categories during May 15-June 15 in the country, it said in its maiden report.

