Top 10 Normal Looking Videos with Disturbing Backstories

Prepare to be creeped out!
For this list, we’ll be looking at seemingly normal videos that have an otherwise disturbing undercurrent.
Prepare to be creeped out!
For this list, we’ll be looking at seemingly normal videos that have an otherwise disturbing undercurrent.
Prepare to be creeped out!
For this list, we’ll be looking at seemingly normal videos that have an otherwise disturbing undercurrent.
Our countdown includes Jimmy Savile, Jeffrey Dahmer Home Video, The Dating Game Killer, and more!
Happy public beta week! This week saw the release of a complete set of public betas for Apple's major upcoming operating system..