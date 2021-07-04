'If that's what it takes': Clyburn on if Trump should testify
House Minority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) says that he doesn’t want former President Donald Trump to testify before a Congressional hearing, but he would accept Trump testifying before the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the Capitol if “that’s what it takes” to find the truth.