Elderly man dragged along platform by moving train in northern India

CCTV footage from July 2 caught the moment the 60-year-old passenger was almost sucked underneath the train.

An elderly man was dragged along a platform by a moving train in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

A member of staff at the north Indian station managed to pull the man named Puran Lal Rajput away from the train.

Fortunately, Rajput only suffered minor injuries.