UK PM Boris Johnson urges Britons to learn to live with the virus| Covid-19| Oneindia News

As British Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveils a plan to lift coronavirus restrictions from July 19, he urged the population to learn to live with the virus.

Johnson had initially aimed for a full reopening on June 21 but was forced to push back the date because of a surge in the highly contagious Delta variant.

