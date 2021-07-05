Duchess of Cambridge self-isolating after Covid contact. Here's what we know

The Duchess of Cambridge is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who has since tested positive for Covid-19, a spokesperson for Kensington Palace told CNN.
CNN’s Max Foster reports.
Kate’s last public event was a visit to Wimbledon on Friday