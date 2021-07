Hot afternoon with strong to severe storms through the evening

TODAY IS GOING TO BE AN ACTIVEDAY FOR THOSE OF YOU IN THEMOUNTAINAND ALONG THE I-25 CORRIDOR ASSTORMS DEVELOP MID AFTERNOON ANDTHEN MOVE EAST THROUGH THEEVENING.WE'RE GOING TO START SUNNY ANDTHAT WILL GET THE ATMOSPHEREHEATED UP INTO THE80S AND 90S BY THE AFTERNOON.SOUTHEAST WINDS WILL PUSH HUMIDAIR UP INTO THE MOUNTAINS THISAFTERNOON AND HELP FUEL DAYTIMETHUNDERSTORMS, MANY OF WHICHCOULD BE STRONG TO SEVERE.SEVERETHREATS TODAY INCLUDE LARGE HAILAND STRONG WINDS GUSTING TO 60MPH.FLOODING FROM HEAVY RAIN IS ACONCERN IN THE BURN SCARS, BUTALSO THROUGH SOAKED AREAS OFTELLER AND EL PASO COUNTIES.STORMSWILL MOVE EAST AND FALL APARTTONIGHT WITH A DRY START TOTUESDAY.A COLD FRONT TUESDAY MORNINGWILL BRING HIGHS BACK INTO THE70S AND80S BUT WE COULD STILL SEE MORSTRONG TO SEVERE DAYTIME STORMSTUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EARLYEVENING.A FEW ISOLATED STORMS ARE BACKON WEDNESDAY, BUT MOSTLY IN ANDAROUND THEMOUNTAINS.WE'LL SEE HOTTER WEATHER ONFRIDAY AND SATURDAY WITH MOREDAYTIME ISOLATED MOUNTAINS ANDI-25 CORRIDOR STORMCHANCES.TODAY IS GOING TO BE AN ACTIVEDAY FOR THOSE OF YOU IN THEMOUNTAINSAND ALONG THE I-25 CORRIDOR ASSTORMS DEVELOP MID AFTERNOON ANDTHEN MOVE EAST THROUGH THESEVERE THREATS TODAY INCLUDELARGE HAIL AND STRONG WINDSGUSTING TO 60 MPH.FLOODING FROM HEAVY RAIN I