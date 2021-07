PM storms back in the forecast Tuesday

BIG WEATHER STORY FOR THE RESTOF THE DAY WILL BE THE POTENTIALFORSLOW-MOVING STORSM AND HEAVYRAINFALL, ESPECIALLY OVER THEMOUNTAINS.A FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECTFOR THESE AREASUNTIL 9 PM.IN ADDITION TO ANY BURN SCARFLOODING, THERE'ALSO THE POTENTIAL FOR URBAN ANDLOW LYING FLOODING, AS WELL ASFLOODEDOUT CREEKS AND STREAMS.TIMING OF THE RAIN OUTSIDE OFTHE MOUNTAINSWILL BE FROM 4-9 PM, WITH A LOWRISK OF SEVERE STORMS ACROSS THEI-25CORRIDOR AND EASTERN PLAINS.SCATTERED SEVERE STORMS WILL BECAPABLE OF PRODUCING 1.5" HAILAND GUSTS TO 60 MPH.SKIES WILL DRYOUT BEFORE MIDNIGHT, LEAVING USPARTLY CLOUDY BY TUESDAYMORNING.A TUESDAY MORNING COLD FRONTWILL HELP TODESTABILIZE THE ATMOSPHEREEARLIER IN THE DAY, ALLOWING FORA QUICKER START TO SHOWERS ANDTHUNDERSTORMS OVER THE HIGHERELEVATIONS.ONCE AGAIN, RECENT BURN SCARSWILL SEE AN INCREASED POTENTIALFOR FLASH FLOODING ON TUESDAY.EAST OF THE MOUNTAINS, STORMSARE EXPECTED TO BE MORE NUMEROUSTHAN TODAY, WITHTHE POTENTIAL FOR STRONG TOSEVERE AFTERNOON AFTERNOONS.THE OTHER STORY WILL BE THE COOLDOWN AS HIGHS DROP 5-10REGION-WIDE.DRIER AIR RETURNS WEDNESDAY TOTHURSDAY AS HIGH PRESSURERELEGATES STORM CHANCES TO THEMOUNTAINS.THE RIDGE WILL PEAK IN STRENGTHLATE THIS WEEK, ALLOWING FORHIGHS TO SOAR BACK INTO THE 90SAND 100S.RAIN CHANCES CREEP BACK INTO THEFORECAST BY FRIDAY, WITHAFTERNOON T- STORMS ALSOPOSSIBLE ON SATURDAY.BIG WEATHER STORY FOR THE RESTOF THE DAY WILL BE THE POTENTIALFOR SLOW-MOVING STORSM AND HEAVYRAINFALL, ESPECIALLY OVER THEMOUNTAINS.A FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECTFOR THESE AREAS UNTIL 9 PM.IN ADDITION TO ANY BURN SCARFLOODING, THERE'S ALSO THEPOTENTIAL FOR URBAN AND LOWLYING FLOODING, AS WELL ASFLOODED OUT CREEKS AND STREAMS.TIMING OF THE RAIN OUTSIDE OFTHE MOUNTAINS WILL BE FROM 4-9PM, WITH A LOW RISK OF SEVERESTORMS ACROSS THE I-25 CORRIDORAND EASTERN PLAINS.SKIES WILL DRY OUT BEFOREMIDNIGHT, LEAVING US PARTLYCLOUDY BY TUESDAY MORNING.A TUESDAY MORNING COLD FRONTWILL HELP TO DESTABILIZE THEATMOSPHERE EARLIER IN THE DAY,ALLOWING FOR A QUICKER START TOSHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS OVERTHE HIGHER ELEVATIONS.EAST OF THE MOUNTAINS, STORM