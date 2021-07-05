Pro golfer Gene Siller killed in Atlanta

Police are still looking for whomever shot and killed pro golfer Gene Siller at a country club north of Atlanta.
He was found on the green near the 10th hole.
2 other men with gunshot wounds were also found in a bed of a truck.
