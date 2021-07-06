Woman with Down’s syndrome to challenge abortion law at High Court

A woman with Down’s syndrome is heading to the High Court to challenge legislation which allows abortions up to birth for babies with the condition.Heidi Crowter, 26, from Coventry, is taking legal action against the Government because she believes the law is “downright discrimination”.Maire Lea-Wilson, 33, an accountant and mother of two from west London, whose son Aidan has Down’s syndrome, is also bringing the legal challenge, which she hopes will remove “a specific instance of inequality of the law”.