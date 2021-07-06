At Least 100 People Shot, 18 Killed, Across Chicago Over Independence Day Weekend

At least 100 people were shot in Chicago over the long Independence Day weekend in Chicago, 18 of them fatally.
CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reports.
The Chicago Police Department has not released its data from the weekend, as it is not officially over, but so far of those more..
It was yet another weekend of gun violence in Chicago, with dozens of people shot during the city's first weekend of being fully..