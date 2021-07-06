Police Supt. David Brown Focuses On Illegal Guns As City Reels From Violent July 4th Holiday Weekend
At least 100 people were shot in Chicago this past July 4th weekend, while we were supposed to be celebrating America’s independence.

CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.