Police Supt. David Brown Focuses On Illegal Guns As City Reels From Violent July 4th Holiday Weekend

At least 100 people were shot in Chicago this past July 4th weekend, while we were supposed to be celebrating America’s independence.
CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.
Fireworks aimed at police officers and crowds, police cruisers damaged, illegal guns toted around in backpacks: That is how a..
The Chicago City Council will question CPD Superintendent David Brown about his plans to quell violence as the Fourth of July..