How to make sure your vaccination was recorded for Vax Nevada Days

SHE WILL BE OKAY.A SHOT IN THE ARM COULDLEAD TO 1 MILLION DOLLARS.A CASH PRIZE RAFFLE...FUNDED BY FEDERAL MONEY.....COULD BE YOURS...IF YOU HAVE HAD ATLEAST... ONE DOSE OF THECOVID-19 VACCINE!!ACCORDING TO STATE HEALTHOFFICIALS..MORE THAN...HALF OF NEVADANS.....-12- YEARS AND OLDER...ARE ELIGIBLE TO CASH IN.THE STATE REPORTING...-1- POINT -4- MILLIONPEOPLE HAVE HAD AT LEAST.... ONESHOT.TONIGHT..

13 ACTION NEWSREPORTER BREE GUY LAYS OUT HOWYOU CAN WIN BIG.IF YOU GOT YOUR COVID-19 VACCINETHEN YOU HAVE EIGHT CHANCES TOWIN MONEY.THE CASH PRIZES RANGE FROM 1,000TO THE GRAND PRIZE OF 1 MILLIONDOLLARS.

SIGN ME UP!A SMALL PINCH, BAND-AID ANDSHORT WAIT PERIOD ARE ALL YOUNEED TO BE ELIGIBLE TO WIN BIG.THE RAFFLE PRIZES INCLUDE 148CASH PRIZES VALUED BETWEEN 1,000TO 250,000 DOLLARS FOR PEOPLE 18AND OLDER AND A 1 MILLION DOLLARGRAND PRIZE AT THE END.THERE ARE ALSO 135 PRIZESOFFERED TO CHILDREN AGES 12 TO17 FOR COLLEGE TUITION.ALL AGES ARE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVETHE OTHER 500 NEVADA STATE PARKANNUAL ENTRANCE PERMIT AND 1,100NEVADA FISHING LICENSE PRIZES.GOVERNOR SISOLAK ..IN ORDER TO BE CONSIDERED FORTHE PROMOTION YOU MUST LIVE HEREIN NEVADA AND HAVE RECEIVED ATLEAST ONE DOSE OF THE VACCINE BYTHE END OF THE PROMOTION.WINNERS WILL BE ANNOUNCED WEEKLYSTARTING ON JULY 8TH AND--- THEGRAND PRIZE WINNER WILL BEANNOUNCED ON AUGUST 26TH.IF YOU’VE ALREADY WON A WEEKLYPRIZE- YOUR NAME WILL REMAIN INTHE POOL FOR FUTURE DRAWINGS SOTHE SOONER YOU GET THE VACCINE,THE MORE CHANCES YOU HAVE TOWIN!WINNERS WILL BE RANDOMLYSELECTED FROM A POOL OF NEVADARESIDENTS WHO HAVE RECEIVED AVACCINE THAT WAS RECORDED IN THENEVADA WEBIZ SYSTEM.

YOU DON’THAVE TO WORRY ABOUT ENTERINGCONTACT INFORMATION.

NO PERSONALINFORMATION WILL BE SHARED WITHTHE RAFFLE ADMINISTRATORS.IF YOU ARE ONE OF THE LUCKYWINNERS YOU HAVE 48 HOURS TOCLAIM YOUR PRIZE.TO CHECK IF YOUR VACCINE RECORDSHAVE BEEN RECORDED BY NEVADAWEBIZ, YOU CAN FIND THATINFORMATION ON OUR WEBSITE.COMING UP AFTER THE GAME, WE’LLHAVE MORE ON WHAT YOU CAN DO IFYOU FIND YOUR VACCINEINFORMATION IS NOT IN THESYSTEM.