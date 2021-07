Vax Nevada Days Winners take home thousands in cash

Twenty lucky Nevadans, took home cash and prizes as the first group of winners in the Vax Nevada Days raffle, an incentive campaign launched by Governor Steve Sisolak and Immunize Nevada.

TWENTY LUCKY NEVADANSTAKING HOME CASH AND PRIZES --THEY ARE THE FIRST BATCHOF WINNERS IN THE VAX NEVADADAYS CAMPAIGN.GOVERNOR STEVE SISOLAK ANDIMMUNIZE NEVADA ARE TRYING TOMOTIVATE PEOPLE TO GET THECOVID-19 VACCINE.

THAT’S WHAT IT WASLIKE THE FIRST GROUP OF WINNERS- AND THE ONLY THING THEY HAD TODO TO WIN WAS GET VACCINATED.ELIZABETH ALLDER WAS SPEECHLESSAFTER GOVERNOR STEVE SISOLAKANNOUNCED HER AS THE250-THOUSAND DOLLAR WINNER INTHE VAX NEVADA DAYS RAFFLE."This is justI don’t evenknow."ELIZABETH IS A KINDERGARTENTEACHER IN NORTH LAS VEGAS.

SHETHOUGHT SHE WAS GOING TO WIN ALITTLE MONEY, AND HAD PLANS TOSPEND HER WINNINGS ON HERSTUDENTS AND CLASSROOM.

HERSTUDENTS WERE WHY SHE GOT THECOVID-19 VACCINE."I wanted to be with my kids.All 13 of them came back toschool with me, face-to-face.

Wemade it safe."GOING BACK TO SCHOOL WAS THESAME REASON WHY 15-YEAR-OLDKIANA BUTLER GOT VACCINATED.

SHESAYS HER FATHER WANTED HER TO BESAFE WHEN RETURNING FOR HERSOPHOMORE YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL.SHE WANTS TO GO TO COLLEGE TOSTUDY MEDICINE AND RUN TRACK &FIELD AT LSU."I would be the second kid in myfamily to be graduating andthat’s a big deal."KIANA’S 50-THOUSAND DOLLAR PRIZEMONEY WILL GO TOWARDS HERTUITION AS PART OF THE RULES FORANY 12 TO 17 YEAR OLD WINNER."It really just makes all thekids my age want to go getvaccinated."AND THAT’S THE ONLY WAY NEVADANSCAN WIN.

THE GOVERNOR ANDIMMUNIZE NEVADA LAUNCHED THEPUBLIC HEALTH INCENTIVE RAFFLEHOPING TO GET MORE SHOTS IN THEARMS AS NEVADA’S CASE RATEGRADUALLY RISES."We’re making it more convenientfor everyone to get the vaccineby bringing it intoneighborhoods with the popupsites."AS OF THURSDAY, THE NEVADAHEALTH DEPARTMENT REPORTS THESILVER STATE HAS AN 8.2 PERCENTTEST-POSITIVITY RATE.

MORE THAN337-THOUSAND CASES CONFIRMED.STATE LEADERS SAY THEY’REWORKING HARD TO GET THOSENUMBERS DOWN, EVEN FOR THOSE WHODON’T BELIEVE SO.A HECKLER BRIEFLY INTERRUPTEDTODAY’S PRESENTATION, BUT ITWASN’T ENOUGH TO STOP THESEPRIZE WINNERS FROM GETTING THEIRCHECK....MONEY ELIZABETH SAYS WILLCHANGE HER AND HER HUSBAND’SLIFE."We live paycheck to paycheck.

Ihave student loans that I haveto pay off and it’ll just benice to know that I can dothat."WE HAVE INFORMATION ON OURWEBSITE IF YOU ARE VACCINATEDAND WANT TO CHECK IF YOU’REREGISTERED.

WE HAVE INFORMATION ON OURWEBSITE IF YOU ARE VACCINATEDAND WANT TO CHECK IF YOU'REREGISTERED.

WE ALSO HAVE A LISTOF VACCINATION SITES POSTED ASWELL