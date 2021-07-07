I Was A Homeless Addict - Now I'm Making $1Million | BRAND NEW ME

ELIZA ROSE WATSON, 31, has made $1M in the last 12 months through modelling on OnlyFans.

It is an incredible turnaround after a period in her life where she was addicted to alcohol and drugs and at her lowest point.

At the height of her addictions, Eliza stole money from her parents, spent a period of time homeless and made several suicide attempts.

Eliza told Truly: “I didn't think I would be alive.

At my age.

I thought I was going to go in my late 20s." Having just celebrated her four year anniversary of being sober, Eliza is in the best place she has ever been mentally and physically.

She has repaired relationships with those closest to her and has spent the time to heal herself.

Eliza is now in the highest percent of earners on OnlyFans and is going from strength to strength.

Eliza said: “You know, I've never imagined or planned for it to be that successful.

It's been an amazing year.

