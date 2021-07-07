Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Tropical Storm Elsa unleashes heavy rain and strong winds on Florida

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 01:34s 0 shares 1 views
Tropical Storm Elsa unleashes heavy rain and strong winds on Florida
Tropical Storm Elsa unleashes heavy rain and strong winds on Florida

Tropical Storm Elsa unleashed heavy rain and strong winds on Florida on Wednesday (July 7).

Footage shows gusts of wind battering trees and road signs in the state.

Tropical Storm Elsa unleashed heavy rain and strong winds on Florida on Wednesday (July 7).

Footage shows gusts of wind battering trees and road signs in the state.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Elsa downgraded to tropical storm

Elsa downgraded to tropical storm

Reuters - Politics

Elsa weakened to a tropical storm early on Wednesday and is expected to hit the north Florida Gulf coast later in the morning, the..

More coverage