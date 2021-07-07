Skip to main content
Premature celebration as England fans in Wembley mistakenly think England score penalty before Kane does slot it home

England fans outside Wembley Stadium celebrated prematurely when they mistakenly thought England had scored a penalty in their match on Wednesday 7 July.

Fans were seen jumping, singing and throwing beer after they believed England had gone ahead in their Euro 2020 match against Denmark but Harry Kane slammed home the rebound..