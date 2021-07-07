Wimbledon day 10: Highlights from SW19

Roger Federer’s pursuit of more Wimbledon glory ended as he was soundly beaten by 14th seed Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter-finals.The Pole won 6-3 7-6 (4) 6-0 to cap a career-best win for him, while also clearing the path nicely for defending champion Novak Djokovic.Denis Shapovalov made it through to a first grand slam semi-final while Matteo Berrettini also booked a spot in the last four.