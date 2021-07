Tropical Storm Elsa: New Yorker tries to use a trash bag to protect his feet from the water in flooded subway station

New Yorkers stand at the subway station entrance in New York city trying to figure out a way to walk through the flooded station.

One man attempts to put a large garbage bag over his feet and walk through the flood but the bag immediately fills up with water.

The flood is a result of the heavy rain from tropical storm Elsa.