Kerala reports 15 Zika virus cases: What are the symptoms, how does it spread? | Oneindia News

A day after Kerala reported its first Zika virus case this year, 14 more cases have been identified.
The mosquito-borne viral infection was detected first in a 24-year-old pregnant woman in Thiruvananthapuram.
Authorities said they were investigating 13 other suspected cases of the virus.