Delhi records lowest Covid cases since April 15, 2020 | Rahul Gandhi on vaccines | Oneindia News

Today, Delhi reported 53 Covid-19 cases which is the lowest since April 15 of last year; Today, a Special Task Force of Kolkata Police arrested three Bangladeshi nationals suspected to be operatives of banned terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen; Today, 3 more, including a 22-month-old toddler, were found to be infected by the Zika virus in Kerala, taking the total count to 18; Today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the central government, saying the number of ministers has increased but not the Covid vaccines.

