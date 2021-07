Bristol Zoo pigs predict victory for England at Euros

Two Visayan warty pigs at Bristol Zoo have predicted a win for England in Sunday’s Euro 2020 final.

Mammals’ team leader Sarah Gedman said Polly and Elvis have been right in every prediction so far.

Report by Burnsla.

