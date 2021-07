Cressida Dick says Met are ‘sickened’ by Couzens’ crimes

Met Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick paid tribute to “fantastic and talented” Sarah Everard and said her thoughts were with Sarah’s family.

Speaking outside the Old Bailey, Dame Cressida also said the Met were “sickened, angered and devastated” by Wayne Couzens’s crimes.

Report by Burnsla.

