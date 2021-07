What to expect from the Tokyo Olympic games

Team GB will target over 50 medals amid unprecedented circumstances when the Tokyo Olympics get under way later this month.

Britain’s 376-strong squad is its biggest for an overseas Games, and women will outnumber men in the team for the first time.

But with the Games due to take place amid a state of emergency due to rising coronavirus rates in Japan, it seems it will be like no other games.

Here we look at what to expect, and who the key team GB athletes are.